Feinstein: Shelters Open for Those Displaced by Storms

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on shelters open throughout the state in response to the dangerous weather currently hitting California:

“As dangerous storms continue to pound the state, I encourage any Californians who have been displaced from their homes to seek shelter and assistance. Severe flooding and landslides will continue to be life-threatening for several days, and everyone must stay safe.

“It’s critically important that everyone follows all emergency orders and road closures from their local authorities to prevent loss of life.

“Thank you to all the first responders and volunteers working tirelessly to help their neighbors during these disastrous storms.”

Following is the list of evacuation shelter sites currently open. Updated shelter information from the Red Cross can be found here.

Fresno County

Ted C Willis Community Center (770 N San Pablo Ave, Fresno)

Merced County

Merced County Fairgrounds – Yosemite Hall (900 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Merced)

Merced County Spring Fair (403 F Street, Los Banos)

Monterey County

Sherwood Hall (940 North Main Street, Salinas)

King City Community Room (401 Division Street, King City)

Monterey County Fairgrounds-Monterey Hall (2004 Fairground Road, Monterey)

Prunedale Grange Hall (17890 Moro Road, Salinas)

Salinas Valley Fairgrounds (625 Division Street, King City)

Sacramento County

Sacramento Asian Sports Foundation (9040 High Tech Court, Sacramento)

Ethel Hart Senior Center (915 27th Street, Sacramento)

San Benito County

Veterans Memorial Building (649 San Benito Street, Hollister)

San Luis Obispo County:

Paso Robles Event Center, Ponderosa Pavilion (2198 Riverside Ave, Paso Robles)

Church of Nazarene (3396 Johnson Ave, San Luis Obispo)

San Mateo County

San Mateo County Event Center (1346 Saratoga Drive, San Mateo)

Pescadero High School (360 Butano Cutoff, Pescadero)

Santa Barbara County

Santa Barbara Community College Wake Center (300 N. Turnpike Road, Santa Barbara)

La Colina Jr. High School (4025 Foothill Rd, Santa Barbara)

Veterans Memorial Building (941 Walnut Ave, Carpinteria)

Santa Clara County

Seven Trees Community Center (3590 Cas Drive, San Jose)

Camden Community Center (3369 Union Avenue, San Jose)

Santa Cruz County

Santa Cruz County Fairgrounds – JJ Crosetti Building and Harvest Hall (2601 E. Lake Avenue, Watsonville)

Cabrillo College – Cafeteria (6500 Soquel Drive, Aptos)

Sonoma County

Sonoma County Fairgrounds – Kraft Hall and Hall of Flowers (1350 Bennett Valley Road, Santa Rosa)

Stanislaus County

The Salvation Army Modesto Red Shield Center (1649 Las Vegas Avenue, Modesto)

Yolo Middle School (901 Hoyer, Newman)

Sutter County

Veterans Memorial Hall (1425 Veterans Memorial Circle, Yuba City)

Tulare County:

International Agri-Center Gate D (4500 S. Laspina Street, Tulare)

Ventura County:

Ventura College, South Gym (4667 Telegraph Rd, Ventura)

###