Feinstein Statement on Agreement to Keep San Francisco’s Laguna Honda Hospital Open

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today welcomed news that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the city and county of San Francisco have reached an agreement to keep Laguna Honda Hospital & Rehabilitation Center open.

Feinstein called on CMS to halt the transfer of patients from this safety net facility, most notably after several patients transferred out of the hospital died.

“I welcome the news that CMS and San Francisco have reached an agreement to keep the Laguna Honda Hospital open,” Feinstein said.

“Laguna Honda is a critical safety net for the city, caring for many of the region’s most vulnerable patients. More than 600 patients are currently served by the hospital, most of whom have nowhere else to turn.

“The agreement halts transfers of patients and extends Medicare and Medicaid payments into 2023, giving Laguna Honda the time it needs to meet the requirements necessary to reapply to CMS.

“My thanks to CMS, the California Department of Public Health and the city and county of San Francisco for efforts to address this issue. I look forward to all parties involved expediting necessary improvements in order to avoid any further distress to the vulnerable patients served by the hospital.”

###