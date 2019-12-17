Feinstein, Cortez Masto, Harris, Rosen Celebrate 50 Years of Tahoe Regional Planning Agency

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) and Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) issued a proclamation ahead of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 50th anniversary tomorrow.

“For half a century, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency has been at the forefront of the mission to conserve and restore Lake Tahoe’s spectacular natural environment, which has inspired so many Californians, Nevadans and Americans nationwide,” the proclamation reads.

“Today, all sectors work together with TRPA to protect this outstanding natural resource and ensure that it remains a national treasure for future generations to enjoy. As the first bi-state, regional environmental planning agency in the country, TRPA is a model of what is possible when government, business and people come together for the common good of resource conservation and environmental protection.”

Full text of the proclamation is available here and below.

Proclamation in Honor Tahoe Regional Planning Agency’s 50th Anniversary

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency. For half a century, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency has been at the forefront of the mission to conserve and restore Lake Tahoe’s spectacular natural environment, which has inspired so many Californians, Nevadans and Americans nationwide.

The Agency has led the way on landscape-scale conservation and restoration initiatives, and remains a unique example of watershed-based governance in the United States. Since 1969, the Agency has helped foster a growing spirit of partnership and collaboration by bringing together California, Nevada, federal and local governments, the Washoe Tribe, academic institutions, nonprofit organizations, the private sector and the public at large to save and restore Lake Tahoe.

Today, all sectors work together with TRPA to protect this outstanding natural resource and ensure that it remains a national treasure for future generations to enjoy. As the first bi-state, regional environmental planning agency in the country, TRPA is a model of what is possible when government, business and people come together for the common good of resource conservation and environmental protection.

As United States senators representing the people of California and Nevada, we commend TRPA and all its partners for a job well done, and we wish the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency continued success in the years to come.

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

California

Catherine Cortez Masto

United States Senator

Nevada

Kamala D. Harris

United States Senator

California

Jacky Rosen

United States Senator

Nevada

###