Feinstein Secures $26 Million in Funding for Bay Area Projects

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) applauded the passage of the fiscal year 2022 government funding bill, which included more than $26 million in direct funding for Bay Area projects that the senator requested from the Appropriations Committee.

“Fighting to ensure California gets its share of federal funds is a top priority for me,” Feinstein said. “The fiscal year 2022 omnibus funding bill includes more than $26 million in specific projects in the Bay Area.

“We were able to get this critical funding included in the bill for a number of project that address priorities in the region.”

Following is a county-by-county breakdown of Bay Area projects included in the bill at the request of Senator Feinstein:

Alameda County

$2 million to replace BART fare gates with new, state-of-the-art swing-gate-style fare gates that will improve maintainability, reduce system downtime and discourage fare evasion.

$500,000 for the Peralta Community College District’s cybersecurity program to prepare students for high-demand, high-wage jobs in IT security.

$500,000 for the Alameda Transitional Housing Project to help establish year-round, temporary housing for unsheltered individuals and families until they are offered a safe, permanent housing option.

$250,000 to complete the Covenant House Homeless Youth Services Center in Oakland, adding 30 new beds to the facility.

$316,000 to expand the Alameda Health System’s telehealth services by purchasing new computers with video and audio capabilities to ensure every AHS clinic is able to offer video visits.

$200,000 for the Oakland Violence Prevention Program to establish a coordinated crime scene or hospital bedside response, known as a Triangle Incident Response. The funds would be used to hire additional mental health staff to reduce retaliatory violence immediately after a shooting.

$1 million for Berkeley to build an African-American Holistic Resource Center.

$1 million for Eden Housing Inc. to develop a Veterans Park in downtown Livermore.

$375,000 for Livermore Valley Joint Unified School District for a community and parent engagement program.

$1 million for San Leandro to conduct a trash demonstration capture project.

Contra Costa County

$1 million to establish a crisis hub to serve as headquarters for crisis triage staff, mobile crisis teams and a dispatch system to deploy mobile crisis units. It would include behavioral health programs to provide urgent, on-demand, in-person care for mental health, substance abuse and co-occurring crisis.

$1 million for Danville to complete a town-wide traffic signal modernization project.

Marin County

$1 million for the Hamilton Wetlands Restoration project to restore the adjacent Bel Marin Keys site.

San Francisco County

$1.75 million for the San Francisco Bay to further protect the shoreline, restore the aquatic ecosystem and increase efficiencies in dredge material used.

$2 million for the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency Cable Car Renewal Plan for planning and conceptual design to replace aging and obsolete infrastructure and enable the cable cars to continue to operate.

$412,000 for the JVC/UCSF IT job training program for a pilot program to provide skill training and paid work experience for six months and additional support for the next year.

$1 million for the San Francisco Community Clinic Consortium for facilities and additional equipment, including an electronic medical records initiative.

San Mateo County

$555,000 for the East Palo Alto Small Business Incubator to build out space for a small business incubator to help entrepreneurs grow their businesses.

$500,000 to the South San Francisco Economic Mobility Resource Hub for workforce development services provided through JobTrain.

Santa Clara County

$1.6 million for the South San Francisco Bay Shoreline Project to study ways to reduce coastal flood risk in Palo Alto, Mountain View, Sunnyvale and Santa Clara, as well as provide adaptation to sea level rise due to climate change.

$500,000 for the SOMOS Mayfair Community Center to help build a new 5,100-square-foot community center at the Quetzal Gardens Apartments in East San Jose.

$1.2 million for the San Jose State University Research Foundation for the Wildfire Interdisciplinary Research Center.

$1 million for the San Jose Police Department for a mobile crisis assessment team that handles crises and intervenes when an individual exhibits mental health symptoms.

Santa Cruz County

$540,000 for the Santa Cruz Harbor to maintain safe and navigable depths of the federal channel in the harbor.

$1 million for Santa Cruz for a water meter upgrade program.

Sonoma County

$1 million to establish the Santa Rosa Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Program to respond to calls regarding self-harm, basic medical treatment such as wound cleaning, or provide assistance for individuals who may be disoriented, delusional, or under the influence.

$1 million to upgrade the Santa Rosa Emergency Operations Center.

