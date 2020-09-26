Feinstein on Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Trump’s nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill Justice Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat:

“Judge Amy Coney Barrett clearly passes the president’s conservative litmus tests or he wouldn’t have nominated her. Judge Barrett’s record shows she would push the Supreme Court further to the right, putting many rights and protections that the American people have fought for and deeply cherish at risk.

“With Judge Barrett’s confirmation, the Supreme Court unfortunately could repeal the Affordable Care Act and deny millions of Americans health insurance in the midst of a global pandemic. She has stated her opposition to the law and said Chief Justice Robert’s decision in NFIB v. Sebelius ‘pushed the Affordable Care Act beyond its plausible meaning to save the statute.’

“The court could also overturn Roe v. Wade, stripping women of the right to control their reproductive systems. She has argued that justices have the right to ignore that precedent if they believe the Constitution doesn’t protect a woman’s right to choose.

“President Trump has guaranteed that Judge Barrett will deliver on these and so many other conservative priorities. In doing so, Judge Barrett would stand as the polar opposite to the vision of America that Justice Ginsburg fought for decades to achieve.

“There are now only 38 days until the election, and early voting has already begun in many states. No Supreme Court vacancy has been filled this close to a presidential election.

“The Senate should not consider any Supreme Court nominee until the American people have spoken in November and the next president has been inaugurated.”

