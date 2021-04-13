Feinstein Statement on Sherman Nomination

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the nomination of Ambassador Wendy Sherman to serve as Deputy Secretary of State:

“I’m very pleased to support the nomination of Ambassador Wendy Sherman as Deputy Secretary of State. Wendy’s depth of expertise and broad experience in foreign policy will allow her to immediately step in and lead U.S. diplomatic efforts and rebuild the State Department.

“Wendy’s experience at the State Department dates back to 1993, and she has served ably for three Secretaries of State: Warren Christopher, Madeleine Albright and Hillary Clinton. I got to know Wendy well when she served as Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs and led both the negotiations with Iran that culminated in the 2015 nuclear agreement as well as the many briefings to Congress on the status of the talks. Her familiarity with the department will be essential as our diplomatic corps engages on critical global issues ranging from climate and health to trade and human rights.

“In addition to her time in government, Wendy is an accomplished educator, most recently serving as director of the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard University. I can’t think of a better person to support the important work being done by Secretary Blinken and I look forward to working closely with both of them.”

