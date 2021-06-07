Feinstein: Model Legislation Will Help States Enact Extreme Risk Protection Orders

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Justice Department published model legislation to help states enact extreme risk protection order laws:

“The Justice Department’s model legislation will help states enact extreme risk protection order laws that allow family members and law enforcement to petition a court to temporarily remove guns from dangerous individuals.

“California has shown that these laws work. Last year, guns were temporarily removed from the hands of nearly 1,300 individuals who could have used them to harm themselves or others.

“Patterned after the Extreme Risk Protect Act, the department’s model legislation is an important step but we must still pass the broader bill. Our bill authorizes funding to implement these laws, including assistance for police training, developing court and law enforcement protocols and raising public awareness.

“Extreme risk protection orders save lives. Hopefully this model legislation will encourage more states to put these commonsense measures in place.”

Background:

Senator Feinstein and Representative Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) last month reintroduced the Extreme Risk Protection Order Act, a bill to help states enact laws that allow family members and law enforcement to acquire temporary court orders to have guns removed from dangerous individuals. Only 19 states and the District of Columbia currently have extreme risk protection order laws.

