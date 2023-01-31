Feinstein, Padilla Announce Nearly $133 Million to Improve Roadway Safety in California Communities

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) announced that California was awarded nearly $133 million through the Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program. This funding will support 50 initiatives across the state to improve roadway safety. SS4A is a new program created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which both senators voted for in 2021.

“I’m so pleased that California has been awarded $133 million from the Transportation Department’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program,” Senator Feinstein said. “These funds will save lives by allowing communities to develop safety action plans to limit roadway fatalities and serious injuries for all users – pedestrians, bicyclists and motorists alike. This is another important initiative funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and I strongly support this program.”

“Thanks to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, California has secured nearly $133 million in additional federal funding for local and regional initiatives to identify and address dangers on our streets and roadways,” Senator Padilla said. “From rural to urban to suburban to Tribal corners of the state, we must work to eliminate deaths and serious injuries on our roadways. We can make it safer for children heading to school, commuters coming home from a late shift, and cyclists sharing our roads. The action plans developed and implemented within our communities supported by this funding will save lives.”

These 50 SS4A grants across California include:

$28.94 million to the Contra Costa Transportation Authority to implement five projects within walking distance of schools, major transit stops, and locations with the largest concentration of pedestrian crashes;

$21.49 million to Los Angeles County to implement proven safety countermeasures in the Florence-Firestone community;

$17.61 million to the City of San Francisco to make safety improvements in the Western Addition neighborhood;

$15 million to the Alameda County Transportation Commission to address safety concerns along the 14-mile San Pablo Avenue corridor;

$12.95 million to Modoc County to improve safety along two corridors located in rural disadvantaged communities and Tribal areas; and

$9 million to the City of Los Angeles to make safety improvements along the La Brea Avenue corridor.

A full list of SS4A grants for awarded to California is available here.

The SS4A program funds regional, local and Tribal initiatives through grants to prevent roadway deaths and serious injuries.

The following activities are eligible for the SS4A program:

Develop or update a comprehensive safety action plan (Action Plan).

Conduct planning, design, and development activities in support of an Action Plan.

Carry out projects and strategies identified in an Action Plan.

Click here for more information about the Safe Streets and Roads for All Grant Program.

