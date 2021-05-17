Feinstein Statement on COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations:

“The news coming out of California about decreasing numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations is something to be optimistic about, but we can’t let our guard down too soon.

“The number of new cases per day is around 1,500, the lowest number since April 2020. Statewide, fewer than 1,800 people are hospitalized from COVID-19, a tremendous turnaround from the peak of 22,000 hospitalized in January. This shows that the vaccine is reducing the spread of COVID-19 and limiting the effects of the virus among those who contract it.

“I’m pleased to see more than half of all Californians have received at least one vaccine dose. Forty percent of the state is now fully vaccinated, including more than 60 percent of those over the age of 65. We’re averaging almost 300,000 injections each day.

“The message now must be to stay the course. Continue to follow public guidance regarding mask usage, attendance at events and physical distancing. And if you haven’t yet been vaccinated, do so as soon as you can.

“I applaud those counties taking measures to meet the unique needs of their communities such as mobile clinics and offering vaccinations at work sites. We need to eliminate as many obstacles as possible for those yet to be vaccinated. If we maintain course, we will finally emerge from this pandemic.”

