Feinstein: Complete Your Census Questionnaire

Only 64 percent of Californians have responded to 2020 Census

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on all Californians to complete their census questionnaire:

“The Census Bureau announced it’s ending all census counting efforts on September 30, one month earlier than planned. It’s now more important than ever that all Californians respond to the 2020 Census as soon as possible.

“Only 64 percent of Californians have been counted so far. With less than two months left, it’s critical that we bring that number up to 100 percent. Failure to complete census questionnaires would lead to a significant undercount, meaning California would lose out on federal funding and could lose seats in Congress for the next decade.

“Census participation is safe and secure. The 2020 Census does not contain a citizenship question. Residents’ legal status will not be asked or documented. Federal law protects the confidentiality of census responses and prohibits the sharing of individual or household data. It takes ten minutes to complete the census for your entire household and you can respond by phone, internet or mail.

“I urge every Californian to do their part to ensure their community receives the funding and resources it deserves. Please go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete your census form today.”

Census participation (from the Census Bureau)

1 San Mateo County 74.4 2 Santa Clara County 72.7 3 Contra Costa County 72.7 4 Marin County 72.4 5 Ventura County 72.3 6 Orange County 71.9 7 Alameda County 70.9 8 Sacramento County 70.1 9 Yolo County 69.7 10 Solano County 69.2 10 San Diego County 69.2 12 Placer County 68.7 13 Santa Cruz County 67.6 14 Santa Barbara County 67.6 15 Napa County 66.9 16 Sonoma County 66.7 17 Stanislaus County 66.1 18 Sutter County 65.9 19 San Benito County 65.7 20 San Luis Obispo County 65.0 21 San Joaquin County 63.6 22 Fresno County 63.4 23 Shasta County 62.9 24 Riverside County 62.0 25 Merced County 61.9 25 Kings County 61.9 27 San Francisco County 61.5 28 San Bernardino County 61.1 29 Monterey County 60.7 30 Tulare County 60.4 31 Glenn County 60.3 32 Tehama County 60.1 33 Los Angeles County 59.9 34 Yuba County 59.0 35 Kern County 58.9 36 El Dorado County 58.8 37 Amador County 58.5 38 Nevada County 58.1 39 Humboldt County 58.0 40 Del Norte County 57.9 41 Imperial County 57.8 42 Madera County 57.6 43 Siskiyou County 54.8 44 Colusa County 53.3 45 Tuolumne County 52.3 46 Mendocino County 52.1 47 Inyo County 51.2 48 Butte County 50.4 49 Lassen County 48.2 50 Modoc County 48.1 51 Calaveras County 46.4 52 Mariposa County 45.9 53 Lake County 45.4 54 Sierra County 40.0 55 Plumas County 36.7 56 Trinity County 27.9 57 Alpine County 24.9 58 Mono County 20.3

