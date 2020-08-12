Press Releases
Feinstein: Complete Your Census Questionnaire
Aug 12 2020
Only 64 percent of Californians have responded to 2020 Census
Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on all Californians to complete their census questionnaire:
“The Census Bureau announced it’s ending all census counting efforts on September 30, one month earlier than planned. It’s now more important than ever that all Californians respond to the 2020 Census as soon as possible.
“Only 64 percent of Californians have been counted so far. With less than two months left, it’s critical that we bring that number up to 100 percent. Failure to complete census questionnaires would lead to a significant undercount, meaning California would lose out on federal funding and could lose seats in Congress for the next decade.
“Census participation is safe and secure. The 2020 Census does not contain a citizenship question. Residents’ legal status will not be asked or documented. Federal law protects the confidentiality of census responses and prohibits the sharing of individual or household data. It takes ten minutes to complete the census for your entire household and you can respond by phone, internet or mail.
“I urge every Californian to do their part to ensure their community receives the funding and resources it deserves. Please go to 2020census.gov or call 844-330-2020 to complete your census form today.”
Census participation (from the Census Bureau)
|1
|San Mateo County
|74.4
|2
|Santa Clara County
|72.7
|3
|Contra Costa County
|72.7
|4
|Marin County
|72.4
|5
|Ventura County
|72.3
|6
|Orange County
|71.9
|7
|Alameda County
|70.9
|8
|Sacramento County
|70.1
|9
|Yolo County
|69.7
|10
|Solano County
|69.2
|10
|San Diego County
|69.2
|12
|Placer County
|68.7
|13
|Santa Cruz County
|67.6
|14
|Santa Barbara County
|67.6
|15
|Napa County
|66.9
|16
|Sonoma County
|66.7
|17
|Stanislaus County
|66.1
|18
|Sutter County
|65.9
|19
|San Benito County
|65.7
|20
|San Luis Obispo County
|65.0
|21
|San Joaquin County
|63.6
|22
|Fresno County
|63.4
|23
|Shasta County
|62.9
|24
|Riverside County
|62.0
|25
|Merced County
|61.9
|25
|Kings County
|61.9
|27
|San Francisco County
|61.5
|28
|San Bernardino County
|61.1
|29
|Monterey County
|60.7
|30
|Tulare County
|60.4
|31
|Glenn County
|60.3
|32
|Tehama County
|60.1
|33
|Los Angeles County
|59.9
|34
|Yuba County
|59.0
|35
|Kern County
|58.9
|36
|El Dorado County
|58.8
|37
|Amador County
|58.5
|38
|Nevada County
|58.1
|39
|Humboldt County
|58.0
|40
|Del Norte County
|57.9
|41
|Imperial County
|57.8
|42
|Madera County
|57.6
|43
|Siskiyou County
|54.8
|44
|Colusa County
|53.3
|45
|Tuolumne County
|52.3
|46
|Mendocino County
|52.1
|47
|Inyo County
|51.2
|48
|Butte County
|50.4
|49
|Lassen County
|48.2
|50
|Modoc County
|48.1
|51
|Calaveras County
|46.4
|52
|Mariposa County
|45.9
|53
|Lake County
|45.4
|54
|Sierra County
|40.0
|55
|Plumas County
|36.7
|56
|Trinity County
|27.9
|57
|Alpine County
|24.9
|58
|Mono County
|20.3
###