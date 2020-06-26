Feinstein: Effort to Repeal ACA ‘Unconscionable’

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Trump’s latest attempt to dismantle the Affordable Care Act:

“Late last night, the Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act. This was a bad idea in 2017 when Republicans repeatedly tried to repeal this law, and it’s an even worse idea in the middle of a global health crisis.

“More than 124,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and at least 2.4 million have been infected. Since March, more than 40 million Americans have lost their jobs because of the economic recession, many of whom also lost their job-based insurance. To seek to remove health care coverage from 23 million Americans insured through the ACA is unconscionable.

“In addition to those who have insurance through the ACA, an estimated 135 million Americans with pre-existing conditions are guaranteed access to health insurance because of this law. The ACA is working and the Supreme Court has upheld it repeatedly.

“Coronavirus cases are on the upswing throughout the country, including a record number in California. Rather than wasting time trying to repeal a law that helps millions, the administration should rededicate itself to fighting the coronavirus. Lives are being lost due to inaction.”

