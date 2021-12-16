Feinstein, Padilla Announce Nearly $300 Million from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Support California Airports

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) announced today that 167 airports across California will receive more than $294 million from the Department of Transportation. This is the first installment of airport infrastructure grants from the bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Biden signed into law last month. This funding will help airports build resilient infrastructure to support U.S. competitiveness, creating good-paying jobs in the process.

“California’s economy is the fifth largest in the world, but our infrastructure – including our airports – lags behind. The infrastructure bill that the Senate passed in August and President Biden signed last month included $300 million to help modernize California airports throughout the state,” said Senator Feinstein. “This funding will improve facilities, update technology and make flying more efficient, safer and comfortable for Californians. We must continue these types of critical investments in our infrastructure if we’re to remain competitive and continue to create jobs and economic opportunities. Today’s announcement is a step in the right direction.”

“We are already seeing the benefits of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, including in these investments in California’s airports,” said Senator Padilla. “Upgrading terminals, runway renovations, and other improvements at California airports will create good-paying construction jobs and help our tourism industry rebound as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”

As the tourism industry rebounds from COVID, California airports are seeing an increase in air travel. In September 2021 alone, more than 12.5 million people traveled through California’s airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration will allocate an additional $12 billion nationwide in airport infrastructure improvements provided by the bipartisan infrastructure law over the next several years. Funding will help airports make upgrades like runway and taxiway renovations, increase cargo capacity, upgrade terminal facilities and safety enhancements.

The bipartisan infrastructure law will also provide $5 billion in additional grant funding for terminal development projects and $5 billion to improve air traffic control infrastructure.

A list of funding that will go to each California airport is available here.

