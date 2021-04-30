Feinstein Statement on Passing of Eli Broad

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the passing of Eli Broad:

“I join the residents of Los Angeles in mourning the passing of Eli Broad. My thoughts are with his wife Edye, his sons Jeffrey and Gary, and all his family and friends.

“Few people had more of an impact on the city of Los Angeles than Eli Broad. His philanthropic work influenced fields as diverse as education, science, health care and the arts – especially through The Broad, his world-famous museum.

“Eli’s generosity is responsible for research programs, schools, museums and other efforts designed to make Los Angeles and California a better place to live. He called himself ‘a builder,’ and that’s the legacy Eli leaves behind. He’ll be greatly missed.”

