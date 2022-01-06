Feinstein: Protect Yourself, Others From Covid-19 Post-Holiday Surge

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the alarming rise of Covid-19 cases in California:

“Millions of Californians are returning to work and school this week after the holiday break in the midst of an unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.

“California is now experiencing more than 50,000 new Covid-19 cases per day, up from an average of less than 10,000 before the holidays and more than any other point since the pandemic began. This dramatic rise in new cases is being primarily driven by the highly contagious omicron variant.

“We can’t let our guard down on the hope that the omicron variant is less deadly than previous variants. It is extremely contagious and has rapidly spread in the United States – including among vaccinated individuals.

“We’re already seeing a surge in hospitalizations nationwide, the vast majority of which remain among unvaccinated Americans. We are also seeing major impacts to school systems, air transportation, and many other essential services as people are unable to come to work due to testing positive or exposure to the virus. I urge everyone to do their part to help slow the spread of this deadly virus. That means get vaccinated and stay up to date with a booster when you’re eligible.

“We must also continue wearing masks in public and avoiding large indoor gatherings, particularly to ensure we’re protecting the elderly, those whose immune systems are compromised and children who aren’t yet eligible for vaccination.

“Californians are still dying unnecessarily each day due to the virus and life remains far from normal. These deaths and disruptions can be prevented but we must all do our part.”

