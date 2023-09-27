Feinstein Statement on Israel’s Admission to Visa Waiver Program

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the State Department announced that Israel is being admitted into the Visa Waiver Program:

“Israel is the 41st country admitted to the Visa Waiver Program. Americans and Israelis will now be able to travel freely between our two countries for up to 90 days without first obtaining a visa, similar to our relationship with many of our other close allies.

“It’s important that all American citizens be treated equally when traveling between our two countries. This is especially important for Palestinian and Arab Americans. Since the evaluation process began, more than 100,000 U.S. citizens, including tens of thousands of Palestinian Americans, have entered Israel visa-free.

“While the remaining details are worked out, I will work to ensure both the United States and Israel remain committed to equality and reciprocity for all American citizens.”

