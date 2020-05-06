Feinstein, Graham Introduce Bill to Support Secret Service Investigations, Accountability

Washington – Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) to introduce a bill to improve accountability and bolster investigative priorities of the U.S. Secret Service.

The U.S. Secret Service Mission Improvement and Realignment Act of 2020 would move the Secret Service from within the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) back to its original location under the Department of the Treasury. While known primarily for protection, the Secret Service also performs important financial, counterfeit currency, and cybercrime investigations that target our nation’s financial payment systems. This realignment naturally serves the Treasury’s goal of maintaining a stable and secure national economy, and allows the Secret Service to reprioritize its investigative mission.

“Secret Service and Treasury Department leaders agree that returning Secret Service control to Treasury from its current home at Homeland Security will be mutually beneficial,” said Feinstein. “I was happy to work with Chairman Graham to draft a bill to make this happen. I’m pleased the bill includes a requirement that the Secret Service report its expenditures, including payments to private entities. Ensuring the Secret Service functions effectively and transparently is a worthwhile goal.”

“I look forward to working with Senator Feinstein to get the Secret Service back to its original home at the Department of Treasury,” said Graham. “In my opinion, the Treasury is a better fit for the Secret Service as the Secret Service has primary responsibility dealing with currency forgery. In addition, they will receive renewed support from Treasury to combat financial cybercrimes. Both are essential to maintaining the financial integrity of the United States.”

Background:

The U.S. Secret Service was founded in 1865 under the Department of the Treasury to combat counterfeit currency in the wake of the Civil War. In 1901, the agency was asked to begin its more widely-recognized protective mission after the assassination of President William McKinley.

The Secret Service remained under Treasury for nearly 140 years until the creation of DHS in 2003.

The Graham-Feinstein legislation would move the Secret Service from DHS to Treasury and allow it to more seamlessly align and utilize its investigative capabilities.

Fully supported by the Trump Administration.

Provides new oversight provisions of taxpayer funds expended for protective travel for certain protectees.

