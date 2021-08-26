Feinstein Encourages Families Displaced by Wildfire to Use Evacuation Shelters

Press Releases
Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement updating Californians displaced by wildfires about the evacuation shelters that have been established by the state to ensure no one is without a place to sleep.
“The devastating wildfires burning in Northern California are displacing thousands of Californians. Thankfully, the state has established a number of evacuation sites to provide shelter for families and individuals forced to leave their homes.
“Thousands of spaces remain in these shelters and I encourage Californians to take advantage of these services until they can return to their homes. Reports that some evacuees are running out of money and may not have a place to stay are unacceptable.
“As long as these fires burn and evacuation orders are in place, the state will help those families who are displaced. I encourage anyone who can’t find a shelter location to contact my office and we’ll do all we can to help.”
Following is the list of evacuation shelter sites currently running. Updated shelter information from the California Office of Emergency Services can be found here.
Caldor Fire
Amador County:
- Shelter: Evelynn-Bishop Hall, 701 CA-124, Ione
- Large Animals: Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth
El Dorado County:
- Shelter: Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park
- Shelter: Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville
- Shelter: Rolling Hills Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills
- Small animals: El Dorado County Animal Shelter, 6435 Capitol Ave, Diamond Springs
Cache Fire
Lake County:
- Shelter: Clearlake Senior Center, 3245 Bowers Ave, Clearlake
Dixie Fire
Plumas County:
- Shelter: Springs of Hope Church, 59 Bell Ln., Quincy
- Shelter: Holy Family Church, 108 Taylor Ave, Portola
- Large animals: Plumas County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Rd., Quincy
French Fire
Kern County:
- Shelter: Woodrow Wallace Elementary, 3240 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella
- Shelter: Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella
McFarland Fire
Shasta County:
- Shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding
Monument Fire
Humboldt County:
- Shelter: Willow Creek Bible Church, 39 Brannan Mountain Rd, Willow Creek
- Shelter: Fireman’s Hall Pavilion at 9 Park St., Fortuna
- Large and small animals: Hoopa Rodeo Grounds, Pine Creek Rd., Hoopa
Shasta County:
- Shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding
- Large animals: Redding Rodeo Grounds, 715 Auditorium Dr., Redding
Siskiyou County:
- Happy Camp Shelter, 537 Jacobs Way, Happy Camp
Trinity County:
- Small animals: Trinity County Animal Shelter, 563 Mountain View St., Weaverville
###