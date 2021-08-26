Feinstein Encourages Families Displaced by Wildfire to Use Evacuation Shelters

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement updating Californians displaced by wildfires about the evacuation shelters that have been established by the state to ensure no one is without a place to sleep.

“The devastating wildfires burning in Northern California are displacing thousands of Californians. Thankfully, the state has established a number of evacuation sites to provide shelter for families and individuals forced to leave their homes.

“Thousands of spaces remain in these shelters and I encourage Californians to take advantage of these services until they can return to their homes. Reports that some evacuees are running out of money and may not have a place to stay are unacceptable.

“As long as these fires burn and evacuation orders are in place, the state will help those families who are displaced. I encourage anyone who can’t find a shelter location to contact my office and we’ll do all we can to help.”

Following is the list of evacuation shelter sites currently running. Updated shelter information from the California Office of Emergency Services can be found here.

Caldor Fire

Amador County:

Shelter: Evelynn-Bishop Hall, 701 CA-124, Ione

Large Animals: Amador County Fairgrounds, 18621 Sherwood St., Plymouth

El Dorado County:

Shelter: Cameron Park Community Center, 2502 Country Club Drive, Cameron Park

Shelter: Green Valley Community Church, 3500 Missouri Flat Road, Placerville

Shelter: Rolling Hills Church, 800 White Rock Road, El Dorado Hills

Small animals: El Dorado County Animal Shelter, 6435 Capitol Ave, Diamond Springs

Cache Fire

Lake County:

Shelter: Clearlake Senior Center, 3245 Bowers Ave, Clearlake

Dixie Fire

Plumas County:

Shelter: Springs of Hope Church, 59 Bell Ln., Quincy

Shelter: Holy Family Church, 108 Taylor Ave, Portola

Large animals: Plumas County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Rd., Quincy

French Fire

Kern County:

Shelter: Woodrow Wallace Elementary, 3240 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella

Shelter: Kern Valley High School, 3340 Erskine Creek Rd, Lake Isabella

McFarland Fire

Shasta County:

Shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding

Monument Fire

Humboldt County:

Shelter: Willow Creek Bible Church, 39 Brannan Mountain Rd, Willow Creek

Shelter: Fireman’s Hall Pavilion at 9 Park St., Fortuna

Large and small animals: Hoopa Rodeo Grounds, Pine Creek Rd., Hoopa

Shasta County:

Shelter: Shasta College Gym, 11555 Old Oregon Trail, Redding

Large animals: Redding Rodeo Grounds, 715 Auditorium Dr., Redding

Siskiyou County:

Happy Camp Shelter, 537 Jacobs Way, Happy Camp

Trinity County:

Small animals: Trinity County Animal Shelter, 563 Mountain View St., Weaverville

