Feinstein: Voting Rights Must Not be Weakened During Coronavirus Pandemic

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after President Trump said he would withhold federal funds from states that allow absentee voting:

“It’s unconscionable that President Trump would threaten to withhold funding from certain states that are making it easier for people to exercise their right to vote during this pandemic.

“States have considerable discretion in determining how their elections will be conducted. California, like many other states, has allowed votes to be cast by mail for nearly 60 years. Despite false claims and debunked conspiracy theories, there has not been widespread voter fraud.

“Expanding early voting and absentee vote-by-mail will protect everyone’s health during this crisis. This will reduce overcrowding at polling places and allow more voters to safely cast their ballots from home.

“Voting rights should be strengthened, not weakened, during this pandemic. Republican and Democratic governors should be working to ensure every voter has the opportunity to safely, securely and easily cast a ballot in November, and they shouldn’t be threatened for doing so.”

