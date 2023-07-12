Senate Passes Resolution Celebrating American Grown Flower Month

Washington—The Senate yesterday passed a resolution introduced by Senators Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) and Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) promoting the American flower industry and designating July 2023 as “American Grown Flower Month.”

“California grows nearly 70 percent of the cut flowers in the United States, which are sold by thousands of businesses across the country, generating tens of thousands of jobs. Our resolution encourages everyone to support our nation’s flower farmers and to always look on the label to ensure your flowers are American-grown,” said Senator Feinstein.

“Innovative and hard-working Alaskans have established a world-class flower industry in our great state thanks in part to Alaska’s moderate weather, cool soil conditions, and long and sunny summer days,” said Senator Sullivan. “Alaska’s beautiful, saturated blooms are some of the most sought-after in the world for weddings and events – with the added benefit of being available well after the traditional growing season has ended in other parts of the country. During the month of July, we celebrate American Grown Flower Month and all of the Americans who bring them to us, including the hundreds of local, family-owned growers in Alaska!”

“California proudly grows around 80 percent of the country’s fresh cut flowers – the most of any state,” said Senator Padilla. “California-grown flowers, whether Gerbera daisies, roses, lilies, carnations or chrysanthemums, are important to the economic vitality of our state, yet less than 25 percent of flowers used in the U.S. are domestically produced. I am proud to support this resolution to support our flower farmers and the use of American-grown flowers across the federal government.”

Full text of the resolution is available here and below:

Expressing support for the designation of July 2023 as “American Grown Flower Month”.

Whereas cut flower and foliage growers in the United States are hard-working, dedicated individuals who bring beauty, economic stimulus, and pride to their communities and the United States;

Whereas the people of the United States have a long history of using flowers and foliage grown in the United States to bring beauty to important events and express affection for loved ones;

Whereas consumers spend over $59,000,000,000 each year on floral products, including cut flowers, garden plants, bedding, and indoor plants;

Whereas, each year, an increasing number of households in the United States purchase fresh-cut flowers and foliage from more than 12,000 florists and floral establishments;

Whereas the annual per capita spending on floral products by consumers in the United States is more than $177;

Whereas the people of the United States increasingly want to support domestically produced foods and agricultural products and would prefer to buy locally grown flowers and foliage whenever possible, yet a majority of domestic consumers do not know where the flowers and foliage they purchase are grown;

Whereas, in response to increased demand, the “Certified American Grown” logo was created in July 2014 in order to educate and empower consumers to purchase flowers and foliage from domestic producers;

Whereas millions of stems of domestically grown flowers and foliage are now “Certified American Grown”;

Whereas domestic flower and foliage farmers produce thousands of varieties of flowers and foliage across the United States, such as peonies in Alaska, Gerbera daisies in California, lupines in Maine, tulips in Washington, lilies in Oregon, larkspur in Texas, and leatherleaf in Florida;

Whereas the flower and foliage varieties with the highest production in the United States are tulips, lilies, Gerbera daisies, gladiolas, leatherleaf, irises, and roses;

Whereas people in every State have access to domestically grown flowers and foliage, yet only 22 percent of flowers and foliage sold in the United States are domestically grown;

Whereas the domestic-cut flower and foliage industry—

(1) creates a substantial economic impact daily; and





(2) supports hundreds of growers, thousands of small businesses, and tens of thousands of jobs in the United States;





Whereas most domestic-cut flowers and foliage are sold in the United States within 24 to 48 hours after harvest and last longer than flowers shipped longer distances;

Whereas flowers and foliage grown domestically enhance the ability of the people of the United States to festively celebrate weddings and births and honor those who have passed;

Whereas flower and foliage giving has been a holiday tradition in the United States for generations;

Whereas flowers and foliage speak to the beauty of motherhood on Mother’s Day and to the spirit of love on Valentine’s Day;

Whereas flowers and foliage help commemorate the service and sacrifice of members of the Armed Forces on Memorial Day and Veterans Day; and

Whereas the Senate encourages the cultivation of flowers and foliage in the United States by domestic flower and foliage farmers: Now, therefore, be it

Resolved, That the Senate—

(1) supports the designation of July 2023 as “American Grown Flower Month”;





(2) recognizes that purchasing flowers and foliage grown in the United States supports the farmers, small businesses, jobs, and economy of the United States;





(3) recognizes that growing flowers and foliage in the United States is a vital part of the agricultural industry of the United States;





(4) recognizes that cultivating flowers and foliage domestically enhances the ability of the people of the United States to festively celebrate holidays and special occasions; and





(5) urges all people of the United States to proactively showcase flowers and foliage grown in the United States in order to show support for—





(A) the flower and foliage farmers, processors, and distributors in the United States; and





(B) the agricultural industry of the United States overall.





