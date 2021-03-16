Feinstein Supports Guzman’s Nomination to be SBA Administrator

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after voting to advance Isabel Guzman’s nomination to be Administrator of the Small Business Administration:

“I’m proud to support Isabel Guzman’s nomination to lead the Small Business Administration. She is a lifelong Californian with extensive experience helping small businesses grow and thrive.

“At a time when many small businesses have closed due to the pandemic and millions of other small businesses are struggling to stay afloat, it’s essential that we have strong leadership at the SBA.

“Guzman has the experience necessary to lead the SBA at this crucial juncture. She currently heads California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, working to ensure that entrepreneurs have the capital and market connections necessary to succeed. She also previously served as a Senior Advisor and Deputy Chief of Staff at the SBA during the Obama administration.

“Guzman has spent a lifetime working hands-on with small businesses and entrepreneurs. She brings that same passion and commitment to this nomination and I look forward to working with her in this new capacity once she is confirmed.”

###