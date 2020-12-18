Feinstein Calls on Professional Sports Teams to Promote Mask Use, Physical Distancing

Press Releases
Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on the heads of major sports leagues urging them to publicly promote compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines such as mask use and physical distancing.
“Earlier this month, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and American Nurses Association called on Americans to protect themselves and others by taking three critical, scientifically-proven steps to prevent spread of COVID-19: maintain physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands. I ask that you and your athletes promote this important public health message to ensure every family knows how to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities,” Senator Feinstein wrote.
Letters were sent to the following CEOs:
- Roger Goodell, commissioner, National Football League
- Robert Manfred Jr., commissioner, Major League Baseball
- Adam Silver, commissioner, National Basketball Association
- Gary Bettman, commissioner, National Hockey League
- Cathy Engelbert, commissioner, Women’s National Basketball Association
- Lisa Baird, president, National Women’s Soccer League
- Don Garber, commissioner, Major League Soccer
- Steve Simon, CEO, Women’s Tennis Association
- Massimo Calvelli, CEO, Association of Tennis Professionals
- Mike Davis, CEO, United States Golf Association
- Jim France, CEO, National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing
- Vince McMahon, CEO, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.
- Andrew Wilson, CEO, Electronic Arts
- Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard
The letters were identical in content. Full text of the letter sent to Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League follows:
December 18, 2020
Mr. Roger Goodell
Commissioner
National Football League
345 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10154
Dear Commissioner Goodell:
I appreciate your efforts in May to recognize health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic through “The Real Heroes Project.” As you know, the pandemic continues to grow worse with record levels of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country. I therefore urge you to organize again, use the public reach your athletes have to influence Americans’ behavior, and underscore the need for people to follow public health guidance.
Earlier this month, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and American Nurses Association called on Americans to protect themselves and others by taking three critical, scientifically-proven steps to prevent spread of COVID-19: maintain physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands. I ask that you and your athletes promote this important public health message to ensure every family knows how to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.
I hope you will agree that we must all do what we can to overcome this virus.
Sincerely,
Dianne Feinstein
United States Senator