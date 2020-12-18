Feinstein Calls on Professional Sports Teams to Promote Mask Use, Physical Distancing

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today called on the heads of major sports leagues urging them to publicly promote compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines such as mask use and physical distancing.

“Earlier this month, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and American Nurses Association called on Americans to protect themselves and others by taking three critical, scientifically-proven steps to prevent spread of COVID-19: maintain physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands. I ask that you and your athletes promote this important public health message to ensure every family knows how to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities,” Senator Feinstein wrote.

Letters were sent to the following CEOs:

Roger Goodell, commissioner, National Football League

Robert Manfred Jr., commissioner, Major League Baseball

Adam Silver, commissioner, National Basketball Association

Gary Bettman, commissioner, National Hockey League

Cathy Engelbert, commissioner, Women’s National Basketball Association

Lisa Baird, president, National Women’s Soccer League

Don Garber, commissioner, Major League Soccer

Steve Simon, CEO, Women’s Tennis Association

Massimo Calvelli, CEO, Association of Tennis Professionals

Mike Davis, CEO, United States Golf Association

Jim France, CEO, National Association for Stock Car Auto Racing

Vince McMahon, CEO, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.

Andrew Wilson, CEO, Electronic Arts

Bobby Kotick, CEO, Activision Blizzard

The letters were identical in content. Full text of the letter sent to Roger Goodell, commissioner of the National Football League follows:

December 18, 2020

Mr. Roger Goodell

Commissioner

National Football League

345 Park Avenue

New York, NY 10154

Dear Commissioner Goodell:

I appreciate your efforts in May to recognize health care workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic through “The Real Heroes Project.” As you know, the pandemic continues to grow worse with record levels of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths across the country. I therefore urge you to organize again, use the public reach your athletes have to influence Americans’ behavior, and underscore the need for people to follow public health guidance.

Earlier this month, the American Hospital Association, American Medical Association, and American Nurses Association called on Americans to protect themselves and others by taking three critical, scientifically-proven steps to prevent spread of COVID-19: maintain physical distancing, wear a mask, and wash your hands. I ask that you and your athletes promote this important public health message to ensure every family knows how to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their communities.

I hope you will agree that we must all do what we can to overcome this virus.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

