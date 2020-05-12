Feinstein Op-Ed Lays Out Key Steps to Reopen Nation

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) wrote an op-ed that appeared in the Sunday Sacramento Bee that laid out key steps that must be taken in order to fully reopen the country.

Excerpts from the full op-ed follow:

“As California takes its first gradual steps toward eventually reopening the economy, the state is providing an example that others can follow.

“The process clearly laid out by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his administration is phased, thoughtful and based on science. It’s aimed at getting it right the first time so we can get the economy back on track while preventing a second wave of infections.”

Senator Feinstein then laid out four key steps that experts say must happen before the country can fully reopen:

1. “Physical distancing and stay-at-home orders: The first step is continuing to follow the example we set so well in California by adhering to physical distancing and stay-at-home orders.”

2. “Implementing testing and contact tracing programs: The second step toward reopening the country involves testing and contact tracing. These aren’t curative, but rather diagnostic tools that will tell us where the disease has spread and help guide reopening decisions.”

3. “Ramping up manufacturing of equipment and PPE: The third step that needs more work is the manufacture and distribution of life-saving medical equipment. We shouldn’t fully relax physical distancing and other public health measures until our health care system and essential workers have the equipment they need to safely do their jobs.”

4. “Accelerating the development of treatments and a vaccine: Finally, the fourth step is focusing the federal government as much as possible on developing medical treatments and a vaccine.”

Senator Feinstein concluded: “None of these four steps will be easy, but all of them are necessary. Without significant progress on each of them, dropping our guard and reopening the country overnight would be dangerous. Let’s stay the course.”

Read the full op-ed in the Sacramento Bee here.

