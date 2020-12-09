Feinstein: COVID-19 Relief Essential to Slowing Surge of New Infections

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the need for Congress to pass new COVID-19 economic relief to support families in need, keep small businesses viable and help stay-at-home orders work to stop the spread of disease:

“The last nine months have been difficult for us all, but especially so for small business owners and the millions of Americans who have lost their jobs as a result of COVID-19. The economy will only recover when we defeat COVID-19, but extra economic relief is needed for people forced to stay at home. Our goal must be to stop the spread and save lives, and to give people the support they need to do exactly that.

“Californians struggling in this recession need federal support to pay their bills, put food on their tables and not be worried about losing their job or their small business. If they get that support, they will not feel forced to defy stay-at-home orders and risk getting infected or spreading the disease. This is why Congress must step in to provide the support Americans need to abide by these orders and the precautions we know will tamp down the spread of this virus.

“A renewal of key CARES Act programs like the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides forgivable loans to small businesses that keep workers on payroll, and an extension of enhanced unemployment insurance for those out of work are effective tools to respond to this pandemic.

“With the reassurance that they can feed their families, millions of Americans will be able to physically distance and businesses will be able to temporarily shutter without fear of going out of business by the time stay-at-home orders are lifted. Millions of Americans are hurting and Congress must act.”

###