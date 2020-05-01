Feinstein Statement on Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today issued the following statement commemorating May as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month:

“I’m pleased to honor the contributions that more than 22 million Asian American and Pacific Islanders have made to our country. It’s important to recognize this valuable heritage, especially now when racism related to the coronavirus is on the rise against Asian Americans.

“Asian Americans have made enormous contributions to American culture and global progress. From civil rights activist Fred Korematsu to the wonderful acting and comedy of George Takei; from the dazzling figure skating of Michelle Kwan to the political mind of Patsy Mink, the first woman of color in Congress; from Pulitzer winner Viet Thanh Nguyen to the brilliant former Energy Secretary Steven Chu, Asian Americans have broken barriers and raised the bar in fields as diverse as entertainment, sports, civil rights, science and literature.

“Yet, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, we’ve seen a startling rise in hate crimes, harassment and abuse toward Asian Americans. We are all susceptible to the coronavirus, regardless of where it was first identified. Discrimination and hate have no place in America.

“Today, it is my honor to recognize the ongoing determination, ambition and success of Asian Pacific Americans during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

###