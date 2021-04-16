Feinstein Statement on Mass Shooting at FedEx Facility in Indianapolis

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on a FedEx facility in Indianapolis last night:

“It’s heartbreaking to wake up to news of yet another mass shooting in the United States. This time it was at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, leaving eight dead and seven injured. My sympathy is with the victims, their families and their coworkers.

“Gun violence has invaded every aspect of our lives. These shootings have become so prevalent that they seem to happen anywhere: our places of work, our places of worship, grocery stores, concerts, college campuses, even in our children’s schools.

“President Biden has done what he can by executive action. This epidemic of gun violence won’t end until Congress steps up and passes meaningful legislation.

“Democrats have put forward reasonable measures to stop gun violence, from universal background checks to banning assault weapons that have no place in our communities. Each of these bills has a history of being blocked by our Republican colleagues in the Senate.

“The time has come to stop this.”

