Feinstein Statement on COVID-19 as California Approaches 1 Million Cases

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the latest data related to coronavirus cases in California and across the country:

“The United States this week topped 10 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 240,000 deaths. California will soon hit the grim milestone of 1 million cases and has already surpassed 18,000 tragic deaths. Thirty-nine counties have now reported more than 1,000 cases. These numbers are a clear warning of what awaits us this winter if we don’t take action.

“After several months of successfully containing this disease, many states and cities have grown complacent and haven’t re-implemented the restrictions that helped us control this pandemic over the summer. As has been true since this pandemic started, we must let science and data guide our response.

“I’m pleased to see President-elect Biden announce a coronavirus task force composed of public health experts and doctors who will keep politics out of our national response. I support this panel and look forward to their recommendations.

“We also received great news this week that testing of a new vaccine has shown promising early results. But experts warn that even after a vaccine is approved, it will be many months before a large number of Americans can be immunized. In the meantime, we must not let down our guard.

“It has been a difficult eight months of physically distancing and wearing masks, missing family gatherings and canceling important events. But, as we head into the holiday season and colder weather, we must all keep doing our part to contain COVID-19 as much as possible.”

