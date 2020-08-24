Feinstein Statement on Jacob Blake Shooting

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the shooting of Jacob Blake:

“Police officers in Kenosha, Wisc., shot Jacob Blake in the back multiple times yesterday as he stepped into his car where his three young children were sitting. This tragic shooting is another instance of rapid police escalation involving a Black man and shows how far we have to go to address this senseless violence.

“Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers summarized the situation well: ‘While we do not have all the details yet, what we know for certain is he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or in our country.’

“The disturbing video of the incident reminds us of other victims of excessive use force including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner, Freddie Gray, Rayshard Brooks, Walter Scott, Stephon Clark, Michael Brown and many more.

“Governor Evers called for an end to the epidemic of police use of excessive force against Black Americans. I join that call. I also renew my call to begin to address the systemic racism that leads some police officers to believe such violence is justified.

“Too many innocent men and women have been injured or killed by the police. It’s time to act, and we can start by debating and voting on the police reform bill introduced by Senators Booker and Harris in June.”

