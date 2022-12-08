Feinstein to California Lands Commission: Approve Doheny Desalination Project

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) this week called on the California State Lands Commission to approve the South Coast Water District’s (SCWD) Doheny Ocean Desalination Project.

Full text of the letter is available here and below:

December 6, 2022

The Honorable Jennifer Lucchesi

Executive Officer

California State Lands Commission

100 Howe Avenue, Suite 100 South

Sacramento, California 95825

Dear Executive Officer Lucchesi,

I am writing to express my support for South Coast Water District’s (SCWD) Doheny Ocean Desalination Project.

The Doheny Ocean Desalination Project is an essential alternative to shift Orange County’s excessive dependence on imported water. Currently, south Orange County is approximately 90% dependent on imported water supplies from the severely stressed Colorado River and State Water Project. Given that climate change is expected to exacerbate drought effects in the State, it is crucial to enhance regional water supply reliability.

This project will allow SCWD to strengthen and diversify its water supply and management strategies. In addition, the project has taken crucial safety measures to be the first to comply with the California Ocean Plan, utilizing subsurface intakes and comingling brine discharge to minimize marine life impacts. SCWD has also effectively collaborated with key stakeholders such as California State Parks, nonprofit organizations, tribal nations and local representatives. The Doheny Ocean Desalination Project would undoubtedly improve water reliability for underserved residents throughout Orange County and the broader Southern California region.

Thank you for your time and consideration of my views. If you have any additional questions regarding this matter, please do not hesitate to contact me or have your staff contact John Watts in my Washington, DC office.

Sincerely,

Dianne Feinstein

United States Senator

