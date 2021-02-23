Feinstein to Chair Energy and Water Appropriations Subcommittee

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on being named chairman of the Appropriations Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development. This subcommittee has jurisdiction over funding levels for the Department of Energy, the Army Corp of Engineers, the Bureau of Reclamation and other federal agencies related to our nation’s energy and water infrastructure programs.

“I’m honored to again serve as chairman of the Energy and Water Subcommittee. Its work is vital to securing a stronger future for our country and California.

“Climate change is the greatest environmental challenge we face, and the Department of Energy plays a critical role in combating it. Developing renewable energy solutions and improving energy efficiency is a key part of that effort, so it’s important that we invest in the right programs.

“But even as we work to reduce our dependence our fossil fuels, we must also be mindful that climate change is having a profound effect on us right now, particularly when it comes to our water supply.

“As the top Democrat on the committee since 2009, I have pushed to improve our existing water infrastructure while looking for new sources like desalination and water recycling. I’ll continue that advocacy as the chairman. California and much of the West continue to face significant drought, and this subcommittee will provide assistance to those in need.

“Finally, I hope that this Congress, working with the new Biden administration, will finally be able to make meaningful progress on the problem of safe storage of nuclear fuel. I look forward to working with Ranking Member Kennedy on all these issues, as well as our partners in the House and the Biden administration.”

