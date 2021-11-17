Feinstein Supports Biden Approach to China

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Biden’s efforts to improve relations with China in the wake of his virtual summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping:

“I’m pleased to see that President Biden is engaging directly with President Xi. International peace, stability and prosperity require a robust dialogue between our countries.

“The United States and China share many of the same interests, including combating climate change, expanding trade opportunities and countering nuclear proliferation. Maintaining open lines of communication will benefit both our nations as we work to find solutions to areas of mutual concern. At the same time, this dialogue provides an opportunity to discuss our serious differences and avoid miscalculations.

“Now more than ever, we must keep the lines of communication open and start to repair our bilateral relationship. While we have fundamental differences with the Chinese government, we must remain engaged with each other.”

