Feinstein to Commerce Secretary: Adhere to Court Decision on Census Deadline

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the announcement by Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross that Census Bureau counting operations will end October 5, three weeks earlier than a court-ordered October 31 deadline:

“Secretary Ross’s decision to ignore a court order and end the census count three weeks early is deeply concerning. This is another example of the administration’s attempts to undermine the accuracy of the constitutionally required census.

“A complete census is vital to our democracy, in particular the allocation of federal funding and congressional representation. The census cannot be politicized or jeopardized in any way.

“I urge all Californians to complete their census form as soon as possible to ensure their voices are heard.”

Census Resources:

The 2020 Census form can be completed online at my2020census.gov or by calling 844-330-2020 for English speakers or 844-468-2020 for Spanish speakers.

The Census Bureau also offers web pages and guides in 59 non-English languages, including American Sign Language, as well as guides in Braille and large print. Additional information is available at 2020census.gov/languages.

