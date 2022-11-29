Feinstein Statement on Respect for Marriage Act

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on passage of the Respect for Marriage Act:

“I was proud to introduce the Respect for Marriage Act in July with Senators Baldwin, Collins and Portman, and I’m particularly pleased the bill passed today with such strong bipartisan support.

“We first introduced this bill in 2011 to require the federal government to recognize same-sex and interracial marriages. At the time, the discriminatory Defense of Marriage Act was law, defining marriage as between a man and a woman. Since then, public support for same-sex marriage has rapidly grown, topping 70 percent today. But although the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell that same-sex marriage is legal, this bill remains critical to ensure protections for legal marriages.

“The Respect for Marriage Act will guarantee legal protections for millions of marriages in the United States, ensuring that marriages entered into legally are given full faith and credit by every state and the federal government.

“The institution of marriage is important in this country. Simply put, Americans should be free to marry the person they love, regardless of sexual orientation or race, without fear of discrimination or fear that their marriages will be invalidated.

“I have spent decades advocating for equality, as a county supervisor, a mayor and now a senator. I saw firsthand the terrible pain caused by hateful discrimination. I also watched the LGBT community fight for legal recognition of their lives, their relationships and their personal dignity. We cannot return to a system that allows bigotry and hate.

“My thanks to Senators Baldwin, Collins, Portman Sinema and Tillis for their leadership on this important issue. This is a historic vote, one that every proponent of equality can be proud of.”

