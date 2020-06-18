Feinstein: DACA Ruling Positive, More Needed to Permanently Protect Dreamers

Washington—Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision to uphold the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program (DACA):

“The Supreme Court decision preventing President Trump from ending the DACA program means hundreds of thousands of Dreamers are shielded from deportation.

“This is a very positive decision by the court. These young people are Americans in every sense of the word and I’m glad they can continue to live in the only country many of them have called home.

“However, this ruling isn’t a permanent fix. The Trump administration could still end the program in other ways, which is why Congress must act. We should immediately pass the DREAM Act to give permanent protections to 650,000 DACA recipients – more than one-fourth of whom live in California – and provide them a pathway to citizenship.

“I’ve met and talked with these young people. They desire nothing more than to stay and contribute to their communities. It’s heartbreaking that anyone would deny them that opportunity. Today’s ruling is a cause for celebration, but we can’t stop fighting until every Dreamer is free from the fear of deportation.

“I’m pleased that this ruling helps protect Dreamers. This has been a very good week for the Supreme Court.”

###