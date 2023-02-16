Feinstein, Padilla Announce More Than $95 Million for Public Housing Projects Across California

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif.) announced that housing authorities in communities across California were awarded more than $95 million through the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grant Awards. The awarded funds will contribute to the development, financing and modernization of public housing projects and for management improvements across California.

A complete list of Public Housing Capital Fund Formula Grants awarded to California is available here.

“I applaud HUD’s announcement today of more than $95 million to bolster public housing in California. The homelessness crisis and need for affordable housing have reached epic proportions and we must do all we can to address these needs,” said Senator Feinstein. “We will continue to push for federal support to support Californians with this emergency.”

“Affordable housing is essential infrastructure. This major federal investment will be vital to support public housing projects across California,” said Senator Padilla. “Addressing our housing crisis requires collaboration across all levels of government to ensure every person has dignified and stable housing, and we will continue working to ensure California has the resources that it needs to tackle this crisis.”

