Feinstein Statement on Russian Attacks Against Ukraine

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Russia began a large-scale military attack against Ukraine overnight:

“The world woke up today to heavy bombing in Europe, the likes of which we haven’t seen since World War II. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is an unprovoked attack with no justification, and it is incumbent on all nations to ensure that Putin and his government are met with severe consequences. Putin must understand that such aggression will not stand.

“The United States stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO allies against any further Russian belligerence. The alliance is strong and united. And the U.S. government has done an excellent job collecting and disseminating intelligence on Russian plans to make clear that Russia intended this invasion all along and fabricated pretenses to launch it. I’m confident the intelligence community will continue this critical work.

“There is no question that Putin’s actions have been destructive and dangerous and pose the risk of escalating into a broader war in Europe. Even more dangerous are his suggestions of nuclear action and threats against the United States and NATO. Any such move will be met with an overwhelming response, and Congress must come together to make that message crystal clear.”

