Feinstein Supports Administration Request for Additional Covid-19 Funding

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein today released the following statement in support of the Biden administration’s request for additional Covid-19 funding:

“Thanks to effective vaccines and improved therapeutics, we can finally see the light at the end of the Covid tunnel. But with cases again rising across the country, we can’t let down our guard. And a big part of winning that battle includes sufficient federal funding to ensure we’re prepared for the next phase.

“The administration needs more funds to be able to provide additional testing; sufficient treatments, vaccines and booster shots for everyone; and rapid access to new treatments and vaccines as they’re developed.

“White House officials recently said the federal government may not have enough money to provide a potential fourth vaccine dose for all Americans. As Covid vaccine protection wanes over time, additional doses may be necessary, and it’s critical that we have enough funding to secure those doses now.

“Additional funding to ensure uninsured Americans can receive testing and treatment and assist with the global vaccination effort will also be necessary, but right now Congress needs to act on the most pressing needs. I call on all of my colleagues to pass a Covid funding bill as soon as possible.”

