Feinstein: Obstruction of Biden Transition Will Impede COVID-19 Response

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on President Trump’s refusal to allow federal agencies to begin working with President-elect Biden’s transition:

“Joe Biden will be sworn in as president in 65 days. That means there are only two months to put in place a plan that will allow for a smooth transition. When it comes to the fight against COVID-19, that’s a life-and-death imperative.

“That’s why President Trump’s ongoing obstruction of a smooth presidential transition is so dangerous, literally endangering millions of lives. Standing up a new administration is challenging at the best of times, and even more so during a pandemic that’s once again causing alarming spikes across the country.

“President Trump must set aside his petty stubbornness, accept the results of the election and do all he can to help with this transition. As Dr. Anthony Fauci said today, an efficient transition is critical to ensuring that potential vaccines will be approved and distributed without unnecessary delays.

“This is bigger than any one person or political party. President Trump should follow the example of his predecessors and do everything in his power to ensure the next president is in the best position possible to succeed. We simply don’t have time to waste while our country faces so many challenges.”

