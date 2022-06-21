Feinstein Statement on Biden Administration Change to Landmine Policy

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Biden administration’s announcement that it will limit the use of anti-personnel landmines by the United States:

“I support the Biden administration’s decision to tightly limit the use of anti-personnel landmines.

“Simply put, we have the technology and know-how to develop alternatives to landmines that won’t end up killing civilians long after they’re placed. We need look no further than Ukraine, where Russia has littered thousands of square miles with landmines, to know the harm that landmines can cause to civilians.

“It’s important that the United States sets an example for all nations, and we move toward that goal by bringing our use of landmines closer to the standards in the Ottawa Convention, which prohibit their use.”

###