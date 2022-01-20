Feinstein Statement on Judge Holly Thomas Nomination to 9th Circuit

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm Judge Holly Thomas to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals:

“Judge Thomas is an experienced appellate litigator and state court judge. I’m glad the Senate has confirmed her to a seat on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, the second Black woman to serve on the court and the first from California.

“Judge Thomas’ credentials are impeccable. She is a graduate of Stanford University and Yale Law School. She has spent more than a decade gaining experience and insight into the federal appeals courts as a litigator whose primary focus was on appellate cases.

“She has served as a public interest lawyer with the NAACP, in the federal government as an appellate attorney with the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department and in state government in both California and New York.

“In 2018, she was appointed to serve as a judge on the California Superior Court for Los Angeles County. She has also served on a temporary basis as a state appeals judge on the California Court of Appeal for the Second Appellate District.

“Judge Thomas brings with her a breadth of experience and knowledge that make her well-suited to sit on the 9th Circuit. I look forward to working with the White House to confirm more qualified judicial nominees – like Judge Thomas – to the federal bench this year.”

