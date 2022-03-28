Feinstein Applauds $450 Million in FTA Grants for California Transit

$250 million announced for LA Metro expansion, $200 million for BART Silicon Valley

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today applauded an announcement by the Federal Transit Administration that grants totaling $450 million have been awarded to two critical California transit projects.

$250 million has been awarded to the Los Angeles East San Fernando Valley Transit Corridor Phase I. These funds will go toward extending LA Metro an additional nine miles in the San Fernando Valley between the G Line (Orange) Van Nuys Station and the Sylmar/San Fernando Metrolink Station.

$200 million has been awarded for the BART Silicon Valley Phase II project. This project will extend BART service an additional six miles from Berryessa Transit Center in downtown San José to the City of Santa Clara.

“I was pleased to speak with FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez this morning about these two important grants,” Senator Feinstein said.

“We know that traffic will only get worse throughout California, particularly in Los Angeles and the Bay Area. We also know that removing cars from our roads is one of the best ways to reduce carbon emissions. By funding these two projects, we’re helping reduce traffic, lower emissions and broaden economic opportunity for residents.

“I’m grateful to Administrator Fernandez for approving these funds and look forward to continue working with her to address California’s transit needs in the future.”

Senator Feinstein is a long-time advocate for both LA Metro and BART/Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority projects. For years she has championed funding for both projects in the Senate Appropriations process, helping secure billions of dollars for expansion projects through the capital investment grant program that create jobs and remove cars from overburdened California streets.

