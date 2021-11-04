Feinstein, Manchin, Collins, Colleagues Introduce Bipartisan Resolution Designating November as National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month

Washington–Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) joined Senators Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) and a group of their colleagues to introduce a bipartisan resolution recognizing November 2021 as National Homeless Children and Youth Awareness Month to bring attention to the children and youth experiencing homelessness across the country. In the United States, more than 1.4 million students experiencing homelessness during the 2018-2019 school year.

The COVID-19 pandemic has compounded children and youth homelessness with high unemployment, unstable living conditions, and job insecurity – resulting in higher rates of children, youth and families experiencing homelessness. The COVID-19 pandemic also kept many students at home during the 2020 school year and schools struggled to track those students experiencing homelessness.

“Youth and child homelessness is a national crisis requiring a new approach that centers the needs of our youngest citizens. NN4Y applauds that Senators from both sides of the aisle have come together in support of this Senate Resolution. Through a cross-system approach, we can end child and youth homelessness in America,” said Darla Bardine, Executive Director, National Network for Youth.

“Children and youth living without a home suffer trauma, inequity, and instability, yet remain largely out of sight. America’s promise of ‘opportunity for all’ requires seeing and prioritizing children and youth who experience homelessness -- a large, yet often hidden population. I am pleased at this federal recognition of their plight, and hope it is the first of many steps in supporting their needs, resilience, and success. I look forward to continuing to work with youth, families, advocates, businesses, community members, and policymakers to ensure that every child and youth has the opportunity to thrive,” said Barbara Duffield, Executive Director, SchoolHouse Connection.

In addition to Feinstein, Manchin and Collins, the resolution is cosponsored by Senators Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Chris Coons (D-Del.), Gary Peters (D-Mich.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii), Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.), Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.).

The resolution is supported by SchoolHouse Connection, National Network for Youth, First Focus for Children, National Association of School Phycologists, AFT, National Association of Secondary School Principals, Family Promise, National Alliance to End Homelessness, National Low Income Housing Coalition and Opportunity Starts at Home Campaign.

Full text of the resolution is available here.

