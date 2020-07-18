Feinstein Statement on Passing of John Lewis

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement on the passing of Congressman John Lewis:

“The world has lost one of its best and brightest.

“John Lewis was an icon. Born to Alabama sharecroppers in 1940, John became a pioneer, a voice of moral leadership and a leader in Congress. Along the way, he played a pivotal role in the desegregation of America and became a voice of justice for the nation.

“John Lewis was one of the 13 original Freedom Riders. He was a founding member of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee. He marched on Washington alongside Martin Luther King, Jr., and was the youngest to speak at that momentous event.

“John Lewis was a liberal lion, but he also had a fierce independence and innate decency. He spoke his mind and wasn’t afraid to rock the boat when he felt it was the right thing to do. That’s why John was called the ‘conscience of Congress.’

“It’s hard to express how much his passionate words will be missed. During this time of turmoil, he was a voice for the country. My heart goes out to his family and his many, many friends. John, you’ll be missed.”

