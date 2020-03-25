Feinstein Statement on Turkish Indictments Related to Khashoggi Murder

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on news that the Turkish government indicted 20 Saudi nationals involved in the killing of Washington Post journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi:

“The Turkish government has taken an important step today by issuing criminal indictments for 20 Saudi nationals on charges related to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi.

“Among the indicted are the former deputy head of Saudi general intelligence, Ahmed al-Asiri, and Saud al-Qahtani, a former advisor to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

“Congress passed a law last year requiring the Director of National Intelligence to provide an unclassified report identifying those responsible for Khashoggi’s death, but he has yet to do so. I applaud the Turkish government for seeking justice on behalf of Mr. Khashoggi, and I urge the DNI to release its findings to the public immediately.”

