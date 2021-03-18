Feinstein Applauds Confirmation of Becerra to Lead HHS

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm California Attorney General Xavier Becerra as Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services:

“The Senate wisely voted today to confirm Xavier Becerra as our nation’s next Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services. I have every confidence that he’s the right person for this position at such a critical moment for the department and the country.

“Xavier has served California well, both as a congressman and as an attorney general. He has consistently fought to expand access to affordable health care and will be a staunch defender of the Affordable Care Act.

“Further, he’s made it a priority to ensure communities of color are getting equal access to health care, a vital area of concern a year into a pandemic that is affecting those communities the most.

“I look forward to working with Secretary Becerra to do all we can in the fight against COVID-19 and other top priorities for California and for the nation.”

###