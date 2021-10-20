Feinstein: Congress Must Ensure Everyone Has Equal Opportunity to Vote

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement after Senate Republicans blocked the Freedom to Vote Act:

“Voting is the foundation of our democracy. The Freedom to Vote Act would preserve the integrity of our elections by ensuring every person has equal access to the ballot.

“So far this year, 19 states have enacted laws that would make it harder to vote, and more than 400 bills that would restrict voting access have been introduced in 49 states, according to the Brennan Center for Justice. Congress can’t sit idly by while the sacred right to vote is under attack.

“The Freedom to Vote Act would make it easier to register to vote by requiring states to set up online and same-day voting registration options. It would then make it easier to cast a ballot by allowing every voter to vote by mail if they choose and providing for at least 15 days of early voting.

“The bill would also set uniform and fair standards for voter ID requirements, protect election workers from harassment and intimidation, and provide more transparency for political donations and spending.

“It’s disappointing that Senate Republicans have again blocked voting rights legislation. Congress should be working to make it easier, not harder, for eligible voters to access and cast their ballots. Every senator should want to protect the right to vote and the sanctity of our elections.”

###