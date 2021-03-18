Feinstein Supports House Passage of Dream Act

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) released the following statement after the House passed the Dream and Promise Act, a bill that would allow “Dreamers,” undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children, to gain permanent legal status:

“The United States is the only country that Dreamers have called home. The Senate should follow the House’s lead and pass the Dream Act to eliminate the fear of deportation for these young people.

“Since President Obama created DACA in 2012 to temporarily protect Dreamers, more than 800,000 individuals have registered for the program. California is home to the most DACA recipients, more than one in four live in our state.

“These young people didn’t break the law, many were brought here as babies or small children by their parents. They now go to school, work and pay taxes here in the United States. They are U.S. citizens in all but name.

“That’s why we must pass the Dream Act. It would be cruel to send these individuals back to a country that many have no memories of at all. Dreamers are Americans. It’s time to finally recognize that fact and remove the threat of deportation that has loomed over their entire lives.”

