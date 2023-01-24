Feinstein on Mass Shootings in Half Moon Bay, Oakland

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on yesterday’s mass shootings in Half Moon Bay and Oakland:

“As we continue to mourn the 11 innocent souls killed in Monterey Park this past weekend, two more mass shootings occurred yesterday in Half Moon Bay and Oakland leaving eight dead and eight more injured. When will this madness end?

“Easy access to guns has led to an epidemic of gun violence in this country. Access to assault weapons in particular have led to more deaths and worse injuries. There have been more mass shootings at this point in the year than ever before. It’s clear we must do more to stop this violence.

“I refuse to let this become the new normal. From universal background checks to banning dangerous assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, Democrats have put forward reasonable, commonsense proposals that Americans broadly support and would save lives if Congress could only find the will to stand up to the gun lobby.

“Until Congress takes real action, gun violence will continue to rise and these headlines will become more and more common, and more and more people will die.”

Background:

Senator Feinstein yesterday reintroduced the Assault Weapons Ban and Age 21 Act , two bills that would protect our communities and schools from assault weapons.





and , two bills that would protect our communities and schools from assault weapons. Senator Feinstein was the author of the original Assault Weapons Ban that was in place from 1994-2004. During that time, gun massacres declined by 37 percent compared with the previous decade. After the ban expired, gun massacres rose by 183 percent.

