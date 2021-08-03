Feinstein Statement on Lawsuit Against Manufacturer of 100-Round Ammunition Magazine

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on a lawsuit brought by survivors of a 2019 mass shooting in Dayton, Ohio, against the manufacturer of the 100-round ammunition magazine used in the shooting:

“In 2019, a shooter armed with an assault rifle killed nine people and injured 17. He was able to fire 41 rounds in just 32 seconds because he had a 100-round magazine and didn’t need to reload. Such high-capacity magazines have no place on our streets, period.

“The lawsuit brought on behalf of the survivors and victims of that terrible tragedy in Dayton is an important step in banning these weapons on war. As Republicans continue to block legislation to ban these high-capacity magazines, it makes sense for survivors to turn to the courts.

“I hope this lawsuit succeeds and we finally start taking sensible steps to reduce the number of mass shootings that claim so many lives. It’s the least we can do for those who have lost their lives to this epidemic of violence.”

