Feinstein Applauds Biden Administration’s Ghost Guns Ban

Washington—Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) today released the following statement on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives’ proposed rule that would regulate untraceable firearms known as ghost guns:

“I support the Biden administration’s actions to ban untraceable firearms. Ghost guns have become the weapon of choice for criminals because they provide anonymity for the shooter and can be obtained without a background check – they have no business on our streets.

“Ghost guns are homemade firearms that are built using kits or 3-D printed parts. Because the guns are built from parts, they don’t have a serial number or require a background check.

“The proposed rule closes these loopholes by requiring parts that can easily be converted into a gun to receive a serial number. The rule also requires manufacturers and sellers of these parts to follow the same laws as other gun manufacturers and sellers, including background checks for purchases.

“This rule is a commonsense approach to stop the flood of ghost guns into our communities. I applaud the administration for taking action and hope Congress will follow suit and pass similar legislation to end the epidemic of gun violence.”

Background

In March 2021, Senator Feinstein joined with Senators Bob Menendez (D-N.J.), Ed Markey (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) to call on President Biden to take executive action to close the ghost gun loophole in the Gun Control Act.





Senator Feinstein is also a lead cosponsor of the Untraceable Firearms Act, a bill to ban ghost guns.





Senator Feinstein wrote an op-ed in August discussing the need to pass the Untraceable Firearms Act.

