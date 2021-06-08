Feinstein, Padilla Join Senate Democrats in Resolution Celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month

Washington—Senators Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla (both D-Calif), along with Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) and the entire Senate Democratic Caucus, today introduced a resolution recognizing June as “LGBTQ Pride Month.”

The resolution highlights the contributions LGBTQ individuals have made to American society, notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans, and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBTQ individuals. The resolution also recognizes how the coronavirus pandemic compounds the systemic inequality that LGBTQ people face in healthcare, employment and housing systems in the United States, leading to a disparate impact on LGBTQ people.

Full text of the resolution is available here.

“Pride Month is an opportunity to celebrate the progress made in the fight for justice, equality and inclusion,” Senator Feinstein said. “At the same time we must recommit ourselves to combating hatred and bigotry in all its forms. Nobody should face discrimination because of who they are or who they love. Pride Month reminds us of that fact and that we can’t rest until true equality for all LGBTQ individuals is achieved.”

“Every person should be safe to live and love freely as their authentic self. As we celebrate Pride Month, we honor and recognize the diversity and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community in California and across the country. This important resolution recognizes the historic milestones and outstanding contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, while acknowledging that the fight for equality and justice is far from over,” Senator Padilla said.

Senate Democrats introduced the first Senate Pride Month Resolution in 2017, after then President Trump broke the eight-year tradition of offering an official presidential proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month. On June 1, President Biden issued a presidential proclamation recognizing June as Pride Month, the first time Pride Month has been recognized by the White House since 2016.

In 2019, Senate Democrats reintroduced the Equality Act, legislation to ensure civil rights laws prohibit discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The Equality Act would unequivocally ban discrimination in a host of areas, including employment, housing, public accommodations, jury service, access to credit, federal funding assistance and education.

